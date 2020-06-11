iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stake Lessened by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1,365.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

IYZ stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

