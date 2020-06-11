J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 327,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 18.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 176.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 55,428 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 12.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JJSF opened at $136.83 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $196.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.72. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.