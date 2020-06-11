James E. Thor Sells 40,026 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

RUSHA has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

