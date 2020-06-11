James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,055 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.08% of James River Group worth $34,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in James River Group by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in James River Group by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in James River Group by 1,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in James River Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In other James River Group news, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 2,555 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $75,117.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,384 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $515,517.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 470,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

