Jefferies Financial Group Boosts DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target to GBX 7,750

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 7,560 ($96.22) to GBX 7,750 ($98.64) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DCC from GBX 7,700 ($98.00) to GBX 6,800 ($86.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC cut their price target on DCC from GBX 8,350 ($106.27) to GBX 6,030 ($76.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,963 ($114.08) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,274.20 ($92.58).

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,674 ($84.94) on Thursday. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,463 ($44.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($108.93). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,121.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

