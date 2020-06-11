Jefferies Financial Group Increases Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 237

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 204 ($2.60) to GBX 237 ($3.02) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Londonmetric Property to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a report on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 217.83 ($2.77).

LMP opened at GBX 208 ($2.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.68. Londonmetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 132.90 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.12).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

