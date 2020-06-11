JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 325,656 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 172.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Aramark worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 20.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Aramark by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $353,567.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,623.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aramark stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

