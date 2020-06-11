JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $56.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after buying an additional 516,627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.