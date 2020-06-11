JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.97% of MRC Global worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in MRC Global by 72.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,030,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 431,117 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 418.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 287,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 232,221 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $365,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 260.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

In other MRC Global news, Director John Anthony Perkins acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $194,500.00. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,050 shares of company stock worth $291,359 over the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRC opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MRC Global Inc has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $17.67.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.31 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.86%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

