JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Teleflex worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,235,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after acquiring an additional 357,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,390,000 after acquiring an additional 237,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,890,000 after acquiring an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 137,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after acquiring an additional 61,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,493 shares of company stock worth $480,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $366.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.07 and its 200 day moving average is $349.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

