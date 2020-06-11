JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $14,053,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,027 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,459,000 after acquiring an additional 103,346 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,813.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EFSC opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

