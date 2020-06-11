JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.06 Million Stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Boston Beer worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total transaction of $8,662,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total transaction of $374,112.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,555 shares of company stock worth $38,816,043. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $523.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.15 and its 200-day moving average is $405.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $587.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.15.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

