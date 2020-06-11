JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.39 Million Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Timken were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Timken by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 615,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,839 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 21.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.81. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

