JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.48 Million Position in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,219,374 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Gerdau worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 965,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 380,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 612,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 181,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 581,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 297,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGB. Bank of America cut Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE:GGB opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.24. Gerdau SA has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

