JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 55,428 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 176.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.46% of J & J Snack Foods worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.72. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

