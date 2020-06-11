JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 111.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.37% of nVent Electric worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 86,427 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 474.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 300,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,445. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.