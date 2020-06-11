JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Anglo American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Anglo American from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $11.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.98. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

