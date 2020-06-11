JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

