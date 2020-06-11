JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 16,224 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,224 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 13,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $637,860.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503 shares in the company, valued at $24,149.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

