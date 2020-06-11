JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,476 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFG opened at $71.44 on Thursday. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

