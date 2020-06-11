JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 316,750 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.78% of Hibbett Sports worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIBB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 17.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.68 million, a PE ratio of -22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn bought 4,956 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $4,491.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 15,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

