JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 81,491 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 34.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

