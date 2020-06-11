JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Overweight

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $335.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBAC. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.71.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $306.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.93 and its 200 day moving average is $269.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,826.02 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,934 shares in the company, valued at $13,754,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,453 shares of company stock valued at $95,373,290. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $3,280,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.