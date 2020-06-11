KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KERING S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. KERING S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.83.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

