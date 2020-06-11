KeyCorp Increases Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $28.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $101,273.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,890 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.