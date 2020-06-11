Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Up 22.6% in May

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,420,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 14th total of 15,840,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,102,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,793,000 after acquiring an additional 524,963 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,106,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,308,000 after acquiring an additional 949,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,823,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after acquiring an additional 201,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

