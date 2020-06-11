KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has an average rating of Hold.

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

KINGFISHER PLC/SH stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.03.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.