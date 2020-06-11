Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Stock Rating Lowered by

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was downgraded by equities researchers at from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

About Legal & General Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

