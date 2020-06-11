Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.22) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 430 ($5.47) to GBX 370 ($4.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 413.14 ($5.26).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BME stock opened at GBX 343.90 ($4.38) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.60). The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 26.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 349.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 353.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.