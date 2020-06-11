Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,700 ($59.82) to GBX 4,600 ($58.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($52.82) target price (down previously from GBX 4,550 ($57.91)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,850 ($49.00) to GBX 4,300 ($54.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($62.36) to GBX 4,800 ($61.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,498.64 ($57.26).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,387 ($55.84) on Thursday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($45.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,333 ($67.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,188.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,313.25.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.