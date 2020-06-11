Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFTU. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 670 ($8.53) to GBX 790 ($10.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Grafton Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 770 ($9.80) to GBX 750 ($9.55) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 827 ($10.53).

LON GFTU opened at GBX 644.50 ($8.20) on Thursday. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 356 ($4.53) and a one year high of GBX 997 ($12.69). The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 632.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 753.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other Grafton Group news, insider Rosheen McGuckian purchased 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £869.88 ($1,107.14). Also, insider David Arnold sold 11,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.11), for a total value of £74,777.43 ($95,173.00).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

