Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 533 ($6.78) to GBX 516 ($6.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 494 ($6.29) price target (down from GBX 668 ($8.50)) on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.50) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 670 ($8.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.25 ($7.39).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 386.70 ($4.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 399.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 488.48. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 296.53 ($3.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.40). The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($40,600.74).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

