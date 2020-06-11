Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares fell 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $4.24, 36,079,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 73,928,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $2,657,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Luckin Coffee by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

