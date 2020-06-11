Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.80

Lumina Gold Corp (CVE:LUM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 329253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company has a market cap of $258.39 million and a PE ratio of -14.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lumina Gold Company Profile (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal projects include the Cangrejos project consisting of six mineral titles covering an area of 6,374 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador; and the Condor project, which consists of seven concessions covering approximately 8,269 hectares area located in the Zamora-Chinchipe Province in southeast Ecuador.

