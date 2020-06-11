LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.68. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Piper Sandler cut shares of LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LYFT from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

