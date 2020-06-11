Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Short Interest Update

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 14th total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of MFNC opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. Mackinac Financial has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, Director David Russ Steinhardt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFNC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 205,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Mackinac Financial by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 88,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the first quarter worth $242,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

