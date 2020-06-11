Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earns News Impact Score of 0.20

Press coverage about Macy’s (NYSE:M) has been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Macy’s earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Macy’s’ ranking:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.54. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

