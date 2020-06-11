Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 158.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 92,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 38,712 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. BidaskClub cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

