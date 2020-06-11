Manitex Capital (CVE:MNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.33

Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 million and a P/E ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25.

Manitex Capital Company Profile (CVE:MNX)

Manitex Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Valeo Pharma Inc, acquires and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily in Canada. It operates through two segments, Investments and Pharmaceutical. The company sells its products through wholesalers and retail pharmacy chains, as well as through hospitals and other groups.

