Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Manitex International in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.26. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

