Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,123 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Shares of MSFT opened at $196.84 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.71 and a one year high of $198.52. The company has a market cap of $1,492.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

