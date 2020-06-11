McBride’s (MCB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

McBride (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McBride from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Get McBride alerts:

Shares of MCB opened at GBX 64.46 ($0.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 million and a P/E ratio of 46.04. McBride has a 12-month low of GBX 45.90 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.50 ($1.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.51.

In other McBride news, insider Neil Harrington acquired 16,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,870 ($74.71) per share, with a total value of £993,908.40 ($1,264,997.33).

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.