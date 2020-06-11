Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.07) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 400 ($5.09). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HSBC raised Mediclinic International to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of LON MDC opened at GBX 278.80 ($3.55) on Thursday. Mediclinic International has a 1-year low of GBX 232.40 ($2.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.40 ($5.34). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 264.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41.

Mediclinic International Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

