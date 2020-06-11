Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,221 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of Medpace worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 485,397 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,278,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,434,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,079,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after buying an additional 157,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.