Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Mercantil Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of AMTB opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Mercantil Bank has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantil Bank (AMTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.