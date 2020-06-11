Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 14th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 999,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Methanex by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,226,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,443 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Methanex by 14.1% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,308,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Methanex by 104.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 539.8% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 337,400 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Methanex from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.22. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.23 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

