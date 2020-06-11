Michael Arntz Sells 15,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $683,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $667,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 13,558 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $595,874.10.

Smartsheet stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.63. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,391,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 626,656 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

