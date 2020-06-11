Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

MSFT stock opened at $196.84 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.71 and a one year high of $198.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,492.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

