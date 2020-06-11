Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $123,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,492.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.71 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

