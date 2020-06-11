Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,221 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 52,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.71 and a one year high of $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,492.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.